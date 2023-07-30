5 unexpected free agent signings Houston Texans could still make happen
- Kwon Alexander could be a great veteran to have at linebacker
- Yannick Ngakoue can still be very productive on the Texans
- Cameron Brate could be the answer at tight end
The Houston Texans roster is without a doubt better entering the 2023 season than it was when they left the field with a win over the Indianapolis Colts at the end of the 2022 season. It remains to be seen exactly how many wins that improvement will equate to this season.
The Houston Texans roster is pretty well set and they will have the tough task of cutting their current roster almost in half before the regular season. However, there are still a number of free agents that are looking for teams this upcoming season that could help the Texans this year and potentially give Houston a chance to make a run at the AFC South division title.
Zach Cunningham
This first player would certainly be surprising as Zach Cunningham’s final season was certainly tumultuous. He would be benched twice for violating team rules by then head coach David Culley before being released in the final month of the 2021 regular season.
He would be picked up by the Tennessee Titans, play in the final four regular season games and collect 26 total tackles and three tackles for a loss. He would return to the Titans for the 2022 season but was limited by injuries and appeared in only six games with 24 tackles.
While his departure was not on great terms with the Houston Texans, this is a new coaching staff led by a defensive-minded coach in DeMeco Ryans. The Texans have made some moves this offseason to bolster the linebacker position by signing Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton but adding a veteran like Cunningham, who has 76 career starts, this close to the regular season is a move that could end up being very valuable at some point this season.