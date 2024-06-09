5 teams the Texans have the best record against in the NFL
The Houston Texans have only been in the NFL since 2002, which means they don't have a ton of history with some teams in the league. With that said, let's look at the teams that they've had the most success against in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Record: 29-15
- Winning Percentage: .659
It's usually tough for division rivals to appear on these lists because of how often the two teams play and how wonky divisonal games tend to go. That being said, the Texans have been successful against fellow AFC South member Jacksonville, winning 29 of their 44 games versus the Jaguars.
The Texans won nine straight games against the Jags from 2018 to the end of the 2022 season. The longest win streak the Jaguars have had versus Houston was a three-game win streak that lasted from September 2009 to January 2011.
4. Chicago Bears
- Record: 4-2
- Winning Percentage: .667
Seeing teams in different conferences on this list make more sense considering the lack of match-ups but the Texans have done well when playing the Bears, posting a winning percentage of .667 and winning four of their six match-ups versus Chicago.
Houston started a perfect 4-0 against the Bears, blowing them out in their first-ever meeting in 2005 by a score of 24 to 5. The Bears finally got their first win against the Texans in 2020 and are on a two-game win streak in the series with the last win coming in 2022 by a final score of 23 to 20.
3. Miami Dolphins
- Record: 8-3
- Winning Percentage: .727
If you thought the Texans got off to a good start against the Bears, they absolutely crushed the Dolphins early on. Houston won its first seven games against the 'Fins, not dropping its first game to them until 2015. Since that winning streak ended, however, the Dolphins have had the last laugh, going 3-1 against the Texans.
The last match-up between these two took place in 2022 with Miami winning that game 30 to 15. A crazy good start from the Texans has helped them pad this series lead but the Dolphins have slowly started to even the score.
2. Detroit Lions
- Record: 4-1
- Winning Percentage: .800
Next up on the list the Lions, who the Texans own a winning percentage of .800 against. The Texans lost their very first game against Detroit in 2004 but have gone a perfect 4-0 ever since. Their last game came in 2020 when the Texans beat up on the Lions, winning 41 to 25.
These two will square off during the 2024 season and with the Lions no longer looking like a joke, perhaps they'll be able to add to their win column in this AFC South/NFC North series match-up.
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Record: 5-1
- Winning Percentage: .833
The team that the Texans have been the most successful against in the league is the Buccaneers. The Texans' winning percentage in their head-to-head match-ups with the Bucs is .833 and they've gone 5-1 in their six games played.
As was the case with their series versus Detroit, the Texans dropped their first-ever game against the Buccaneers but have gone a perfect 5-0 ever since. Their latest game versus Tampa Bay was in 2023 when they won a nailbiter 39 to 37. The game went back and forth but the Texans secured yet another victory versus this NFC South squad, making it the team they're the most successful against.