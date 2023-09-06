5 storylines to watch in Houston Texans' Week 1 matchup
It's head coach DeMeco Ryans NFL debut
New head coach DeMeco Ryans is beginning his head coaching career this weekend and will be tested against one of the top coaches in the league. There are a lot of things that go into being a head coach a lot of the average NFL fans don't know.
Can Ryans manage his staff, the clock, the players, and the referees? Going from a defensive coordinator to a head coach is a significant change and vastly different. He'll learn to delegate some aspects of managing the team and game. He'll now be building a game plan for the entire team, not just focusing on the defensive side of things.
I'll also be curious to see how Coach Ryans handles the offensive line situation. Will he design a game plan around the running game, with some short and quick passes that could maximize Tank Dell's skill set? I'm not saying this is the way to go but he will need to design a game plan that helps protect Stoud and keeps him out of harms way as much as possible.