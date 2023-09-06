5 storylines to watch in Houston Texans' Week 1 matchup
Has the Houston Texans run defense improved from last season?
Last season the Texans were abysmal against the run. Teams simply had their way with Houston, week after week. Houston has a head coach and he and general manager Nick Caserio signed several free agent defenders to improve the team's run defense.
Houston will get a huge test against one of the best running teams over the last few years in the Baltimore Ravens. Despite a new offensive coordinator in Baltimore, who promises to pass more, I expect the Ravens to still be a very strong rushing offense.
I think this is an area where we will see big improvements from the Texans with their run defense and with the struggles I anticipate from the offensive side of the ball, the Texans' defense will need to keep Houston in the game and make some plays to help give their offense a couple short fields.