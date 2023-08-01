5 early storylines emerging from Houston Texans training camp
Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary will be legit
If you've read any of my work, you'll know I've been beating this drum for months now. The Houston Texans will be one of the top rushing teams in the league. The only thing that might derail that is the offensive line but even behind a suspect line last season, Dameon Pierce averaged 4.3 yards per carry and would have been a thousand-yard rusher if not for the late-season injury.
We can also say the same about Devin Singletary, who averaged 4.6 yards per carry last year and he didn’t exactly have a stellar offensive line in Buffalo either. If the Texans line can be average at best, look for this duo to shine and become a top-five rushing attack.
Throughout training camp, these two have been nothing short of stellar. Singletary has shown off his quick cuts and ability to make defenders miss in a phone booth. While Pierce continues to display that physical, never stop style of running we saw in him last year but seems quicker and more fluid heading into this season.
A strong run game will go a long way toward helping either quarterback and will give the Texans something to lean on while their passing game comes together and develops throughout the season.