5 early storylines emerging from Houston Texans training camp
The Houston Texans 2023 training camp is in full swing, and word is the talent level compared to last season is certainly noticeable. Despite the improved roster, the national media has basically kicked this team to the curb and already determined they'll once again be one of the worst teams in the league.
I will say this though, a lot of what happens this season will be largely dependent on how well the quarterback plays, whether that be rookie C.J. Stroud or third-year man Davis Mills. I know the majority of the fanbase is looking for Stroud to be the guy but we'll discuss this a little more shortly.
The Texans have a lot of new pieces and it will take time for all those pieces to come together, including the coaching staff. This will be Coach Ryans' first season as the head coach and there will be a learning curve he will have to navigate through this season. There will be learning moments for him, and lessons learned as he leads this team in 2023.
There is a lot to like with this team but there are just as many questions too. I'm a huge fan of the potential of the Texans' running game and the team's secondary, where pass defense will be the strength of this defense. But I also have concerns with the linebacking corps and the offensive line. The Texans struggled mightily on the offensive line last season but with a couple of new possible starters, will they be able to adequately protect whoever the starting quarterback is?