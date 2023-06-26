5 star players the Houston Texans could’ve drafted in the past five years
By Brett Hawn
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
While 2022 first-rounder Derek Stingley Jr. has shown a great deal of promise in his first taste of NFL action, reigning defensive rookie of the year Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was right there for the taking.
Sauce didn’t just have an excellent start to his NFL career, he had an all-time worthy introduction. With a selection to an All-Pro First Team in 2022 and part of a massive transformation of the New York Jets secondary, the likes of which they haven’t seen since prime Darrelle Revis touched the MetLife astroturf, it’s safe to say that Sauce is going to be a stud for a long time.
Despite the praise for Sauce, it is still way too early to rule out the potential impact that Stingley can have on the Texans' secondary. After all, the young cornerback was a force to be reckoned with on the field even though he was only out there for nine contests.
If the health concerns linger for Stingley however, questions on whether Sauce should’ve been the pick at third overall will be forever etched in the minds of the Houston Texans. Until then the jury is still out on these two prospects.