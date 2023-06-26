5 star players the Houston Texans could’ve drafted in the past five years
By Brett Hawn
Talanoa Hufanga
With the 2021 Draft upon us, we are now entering the territory in which many prospects are still in the early development of their NFL careers. However, we can say with absolute certainty that one player could have provided a massive boost to the Texans' secondary; 2021 fifth-round pick Talanoa Hufanga.
The 24-year-old broke out in a big way during his sophomore 2022 campaign with the San Fransisco 49ers, recording 97 total tackles, four interceptions, nine defended passes, and three quarterback hits in 17 contests according to Pro Football Reference. The result was a First Team All-Pro appearance and a Pro Bowl nod for the talented youngster.
While the jury is still out on tight end Brevin Jordan, whom the Texans selected in the fifth round in the 2021 Draft, it can be said with absolute certainty that he has not had nearly the impact that Hufanga has had thus far in the NFL. Instead, we are left to imagine the perfect fit that the talented safety would have been in the Texans' new defensive scheme.