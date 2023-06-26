5 star players the Houston Texans could’ve drafted in the past five years
By Brett Hawn
Jalen Hurts
The second round of the 2020 NFL Draft is a painful reminder for Houston Texans fans of how much elite talent they passed up. Jonathan Taylor, Trevon Diggs, Antoine Winfield Jr, and Jeremy Chinn are a few of the players that the Texans passed up in favor of defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, who only lasted two seasons with the team.
The most painful what-if tale comes in the form of superstar Jalen Hurts, who could’ve laid the foundation for the Texans' quarterback room for years to come. Again it is important to note that all of these potential selections are based on current-day situations.
The Houston Texans employed quarterback Deshaun Watson at the time and were not going to consider another early-round investment into the position. With what we know now about Watson however, doing so would’ve ensured a smooth transition at the game’s most important position.
Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles' latest run to the Super Bowl is a reminder of what could have been if Hurts was donning the Texans' blue and white. With the bevy of talent available at other positions, the selection of Blacklock qualifies as one of the bigger misses in recent memory.