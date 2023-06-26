5 star players the Houston Texans could’ve drafted in the past five years
By Brett Hawn
D.K. Metcalf
DeAndre Hopkins and D.K. Metcalf in the wide receiving room? The Houston Texans had a chance to make that a reality in the 2019 NFL Draft but opted to move in a different direction.
After going offense in the first round with the selection of tackle Tytus Howard, Houston opted to address ongoing concerns in the secondary with their second pick, selecting cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Outside of the 2021 season in which Johnson Jr. recorded a career-high three interceptions, not much can be said about his tenure in the blue and white. Considering that he is no longer employed by the Texans, it is safe to say that this selection can be labeled as a miss.
Metcalf on the other hand has developed into one of the finer young receivers in the NFL and is a key component in a revitalized Seattle Seahawks passing attack. Considering the caliber of player that Metcalf is at this stage of his NFL career, it is hard not to wonder what would’ve happened if the Texans were the team to stop his fall in the draft.
Looking at the current cast of receivers devoid of a true number-one option, Metcalf would’ve certainly brought needed depth and star power to a unit currently lacking it. Instead, the Texans are left to wonder what could’ve been.