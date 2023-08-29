5 reasons to be excited about the 2023 Houston Texans
It's a longshot but this team could compete for a division title
Basically, everything I just laid out previously is why this team can compete for a division title. When all those are considered and we look at the AFC South, it's not too far-fetched to believe in the Houston Texans in 2023.
The biggest concern I have with this possibility is the Texans' offensive line. They've struggled at times this preseason; however, the addition of Josh Jones should help, particularly if they decide to move him back inside at guard. If this line can open holes for the running backs consistently and protect Stroud, this offense can be productive.
Houston's defense will keep this team in games on most weeks, be competitive, and not get pushed around. Just so we are clear though, I don't see the Texans as one of the top teams in the AFC and would not have much of a chance against the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, or Buffalo Bills. They are not there yet, but there is no question that Caserio and Ryans have this team heading in the right direction, finally.