5 reasons to be excited about the 2023 Houston Texans
The Houston Texans will have a solid defense
The Texans did a great job in the draft but also in free agency. I don't think it's by accident the majority of Houston's free agent signings were on the defensive side of the ball. The additions of Sheldon Rankins and Jimmie Ward were huge additions that will help the Texans defense, which was horrible last season.
The presence of Will Anderson Jr. can not be overstated either. He will elevate this pass rush to elite levels, which will allow Jonathan Greenard to make plays as well. He will see a large number of one-on-ones, while the opposing offense will be focused on Anderson and Rankins occupying blocks.
The safety tandem of Ward and Jalen Pitre will be one of the top tandems in the NFL. As a rookie, Pitre was fantastic and Ward's presence will only help Pitre to further develop his game. Derek Stingley Jr. should make significant strides this year as well, as he returns from the injury that sidelined him midway through last season.