5 reasons to be excited about the 2023 Houston Texans
Will Anderson Jr is all the hype and more
The Houston Texans have their defensive star in Will Anderson Jr. and will wreak havoc on the NFL this season. He will likely win Defensive Rookie of the Year and be a stud on the Texans' defense for years to come.
Anderson recorded one sack in the preseason on only 24 snaps, 15 of which were pass plays. PFF graded Anderson's pass rush an amazing 91.2; however, his run defense was scored a 61.9, not terrible but not great. This is an area of his game that he'll improve as the season goes on. His pass-rushing skills are what landed him as the third overall pick.
Anderson Jr. will have a phenomenal rookie season and as I said, could very well be the Defensive Rookie of the Year. If I was a betting man, I'd put money on him winning the award. He will record double-digit sacks and be among the league leaders.