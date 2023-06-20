5 significant questions for the Houston Texans at quarterback
The Houston Texans made a huge investment in C.J. Stroud but there are still some questions about the position heading into the 2023 campaign
By Randy Gurzi
1. Was C.J. Stroud the right pick at No. 2?
Every question about the quarterback position in Houston starts and ends with C.J. Stroud.
The Ohio State product was taken at No. 2 overall and there were some eyebrows raised when his name was announced. Many felt Will Levis was a safer pick and others saw Anthony Richardson's tremendous upside as a reason to bring him in.
However, the Texans decided to go with the player who was NFL-ready and proved he could do it against elite talent. Stroud had some incredible moments with the Buckeyes but his best sadly wound up resulting in a loss — through no fault of his own.
Against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs, Stroud threw four touchdowns and had them in a position to win the game. But head coach Ryan Day took his foot off the gas and decided to let the game come down to a long field goal — which was missed by Noah Ruggles.
Perhaps if the kick is made, or if Stroud was allowed to move it closer for an easier kick, he's talked about in a different light. But that's not the case, so the Texans now are going to be questioned about him until he proves he's the better option.
For the rest of his career, Stroud will be compared to Richardson and Levis. That starts in 2023 as he aims to prove his team made the right call.