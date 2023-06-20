5 significant questions for the Houston Texans at quarterback
The Houston Texans made a huge investment in C.J. Stroud but there are still some questions about the position heading into the 2023 campaign
By Randy Gurzi
3. Is Case Keenum going to be needed if Davis Mills is QB2?
Now, to reverse the question. What it Davis Mills proves he should be the second quarterback along with C.J. Stroud? In that scenario, do they need Case Keenum?
Again, Keenum is a very talented and trusted reserve. He's earned a record of 29-35 in his career which is impressive considering he stareted with an 0-8 hole in his first season with the Texans back in 2013. He also had a frustratingly poor 1-7 stretch with Washington.
But he's had some big wins as well. Keenum was 11-3 in 2017 and even led the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship Game on the heels of the 'Minneapolis Miracle' which was recently voted the ninth-best play in NFL history.
More recently, Keenum was in Cleveland where he was reunited with Kevin Stefanski — who was his quarterback coach during that historic 2017 campaign. Keenum spent two seasons as the backup to Baker Mayfield and went 2-0 in his only starts. His numbers were solid as well, completing 63.4 percent of his passes for 508 yards with a 3-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
His latest season was spent on the bench with the Buffalo Bills, backing up Josh Allen. He wound up with just eight yards on 2-of-7 passing.
With all that being said, he can be a decent backup if needed but will he be needed if Davis Mills proves to be better? With so many other spots on the roster needing to be filled, would it make more sense to go deeper elsewhere and bring in a younger quarterback to stash on the practice squad?