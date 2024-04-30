5 players most likely to be cut following the 2024 NFL Draft
The Houston Texans have promised to cut some players and we think these five are next.
By Chad Porto
Jimmie Ward - Safety
Of all the men on this list, Jimmie Ward is someone you can say with certainty had a "good"' season in 2023. That said, he still had a disappointing one. While he had solid numbers according to Pro Football Focus (OVR: 68.4/ RunD: 73.9/COV: 67.8), they were all down from his 2022 outing. In 2022 he had much more impressive grades (OVR: 76.1/RunD: 91.8/COV: 69.3). It was clear he was a near-elite player in 2022, but in 2023 he was simply a good player.
That isn't a bad thing, considering the Texans need all the help they can get from their roster, but Ward is about to turn 33, and he's clearly declining. The team did just draft Calen Bullock, and with the June 1 cuts right around the corner, there's all the possibility in the world that the Texans could find a player as good as Ward for half the price.
Cutting Ward would save the Texans $3.7 million in cap space and would allow some of the rookies a chance to maybe vie for his spot, like linebacker-safety hybrid, Jamal Hill. It would also allow the Texans to go diving for a bigger name at the position as well, something that Ward would limit them from being able to do.
Ward doesn't deserve to be cut, but he certainly could be.