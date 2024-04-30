5 players most likely to be cut following the 2024 NFL Draft
The Houston Texans have promised to cut some players and we think these five are next.
By Chad Porto
Case Keenum - Quarterback
Case Keenum has been living off of one play, in 2017, where he threw a pass while with the Minnesota Vikings that broke the internet. He's never lived up to that level of hype ever again, bottoming out in Denver when the Broncos made a big play for him, and then again in Washington. He found some stability as backup for the Erie teams, in the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, but he still wasn't a viable starter anymore. A point more than proven in his two-game stint with the Houston Texans this past season.
At 36 years old, he seems to be a likely candidate to get axed. He'd save the Houston Texans just shy of $2 million against the cap and would help free up a roster space that would be greatly needed. While the Texans didn't draft a quarterback like was reported as a possibility, the Texans were one of the few NFL teams to carry three active quarterbacks for just about the entire season in 2023.
A rare thing to see in the modern NFL. Usually, you see two, the starter and a backup, a third just isn't common anymore. With nine rookies on the team, and two quarterbacks (C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills) already on the roster, Keenum is likely to be sent off.