5 players most likely to be cut following the 2024 NFL Draft
The Houston Texans have promised to cut some players and we think these five are next.
By Chad Porto
Robert Woods - Wide Receiver
The Houston Texans didn't draft a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they did sign a few after, in twins Jadon and Jaxon Janke. They're not likely to make the roster, but they'll push some established guys into uncomfortable spots for sure. No, the team didn't draft anyone but they did trade for Stefon Diggs just prior to the draft. His arrival has shaken up the expectations for the team and the depth chart.
Woods, who started 11 games in 2023, had just 423 yards receiving and was fifth on the roster in that area. Yet, he was also one of the higher-paid wide receivers as well. The Houston Texans could free up nearly $5 million in salary cap space if they were to cut Woods after June 1, which seemingly is all but guaranteed at this point.
He was looking at being the fifth option this season already, behind the likes of Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Noah Brown, and tight end Dalton Schultz. With the arrival of Diggs, Woods is now the sixth option, at best, and the fifth receiver. At 32, that may not be a situation he wants to be in so his release could be coming sooner than we all realize.