5 players most likely to be cut following the 2024 NFL Draft
The Houston Texans have promised to cut some players and we think these five are next.
By Chad Porto
Charlie Heck - Offensive Tackle
The Houston Texans took Charlie Heck in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and the thought was that he could help improve the offensive line. He has not. He's looked passable at times, and he does well enough as a pass blocker. Or did, as he routinely get PFF grades of 59.9 or higher over his first three seasons in the NFL. This past season, however, he bottomed out.
He got eaten alive by a Cleveland Browns pass rush that was, in our honest opinion, overrated. He didn't look like he could keep up with them and got run off the field essentially. He did show some improvement as a run blocker, and in all fairness, he played limited snaps for the Texans, really only seeing action in four games. Those are the four he started in and he was very up and down.
Heck could be developed into a better player. It's very possible. He's only 27. However, he's in the last year of his contract and the Texans just drafted two potential tackles in Blake Fischer and LaDarius Henderson. Heck hasn't proven to be irreplaceable and with his contract coming to an end and the team needing spots, his run with the club may be over.