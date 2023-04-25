5 Players the Houston Texans could select with the 33rd overall pick
Luke Musgrave, TE Oregon State
Here's the other tight end for you. Musgrave had an interesting pre-draft process. At one point it seemed many had him as the highest-rated tight end pre-combine. Now that honor belongs to Michael Mayer or Dalton Kincaid, depending on who you ask.
The question is, will Musgrave be available at 33? This is living with the assumption that only three tight ends go in the first round. Musgrave offers a really good upside for a tight end with good tape from last season. His 6'6, 250-pound frame offers the prototypical tight end that modern-day offenses are looking to employ on the field.
Musgrave has smooth hips, great technique, and soft feet that when brought together create a tight end suited for the modern NFL. He needs some time to develop in the run game, his overall strength, and his understanding of the route tree. He especially needs to grow in understanding zone coverages and where the holes are to sit down in.
Thankfully, he can come into a Texans offense with low expectations as he would be the second tight end behind Dalton Schultz. This allows him to grow at a slower pace and learn from a tight end who has made his living sitting in zones.
His immediate impact could be felt as the Texans' go-to red zone target as well as a seam threat off of play action. People may not like the comparison here, but I see a lot of Mike Gesicki's game in Musgrave from when he came out of college.