5 players on the Houston Texans roster who will surprise in 2023
Jonathan Greenard - defensive end/edge
Greenard didn't play much as a rookie, starting only one game and recording one sack and 19 total tackles. In his second season, he began to come on, starting 12 games, adding eight sacks and 33 totals, while adding nine tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback hits.
Last season was a step back, starting four games due to an injury that sidelined him in October 2022 and never really got going again. This year could be different and Greenard will be a force up front on the Texans defensive line.
He will benefit greatly from having Will Anderson Jr. on the opposite side because offenses will be forced to focus their protections on Anderson, which should leave Greenard with more one-on-one opportunities. Maliek Collins and Sheldon Rankins will help too, occupying blocks. Greenard will record double-digit sacks in 2023.