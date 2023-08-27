5 players on the Houston Texans roster who will surprise in 2023
John Metchie III - wide receiver
This will be Metchie's first season on the field, and there aren't too many more amazing stories than his. He's battled through a season-ending injury and most recently his battle with Leukemia. He is set to return to the Texans lineup and become an integral part of the Texans rebuild.
In his final season at Alabama, he recorded 96 receptions, 1,142 yards, and eight touchdowns and was the second-round pick of the Texans in 2022. Metchie is one of several young, talented, and unproven wide receivers on this team but has a chance to become a big part of this offense.
I think Metchie has a solid season and is a key part of the Texans passing offense. I don't think he'll be the number one target but he's going to make plays and be one reason this underrated receiving corps will turn heads this season.