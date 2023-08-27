5 players on the Houston Texans roster who will surprise in 2023
Henry To'oTo'o - Middle Linebacker
To'oTo'o has played well in the preseason and is currently listed as the backup to Denzel Perryman on the Texans' unofficial depth chart. I'm not saying that To'oTo'o is going to unseat Perryman as the starter, but I do think To'oTo'o will play a much bigger role this season than most expect and make some plays.
I liked him coming out of the draft from Alabama and thought the Texans got a steal in the fifth round when they selected him. With Perryman in front of him, he'll have a great mentor, a veteran he can really learn from. He'll be groomed as the future middle linebacker; however, given the Texans' depth at linebacker, it will not surprise me if Houston gives him a shot at one of the outside backers positions this season.
To'oTo'o has played 44 snaps in the preseason and PFF scored him a 69.3 in pass rush and a 70.5 in coverage; however, his run defense only earned him a 51.3, with an overall grade of 65.1. Solid ratings outside of the run defense for a rookie getting his first taste of NFL action.