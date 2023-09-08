5 Key Matchups in Houston Texans Week 1
Texans offensive line vs Ravens defensive front
The biggest question mark and concern with the Texans is their offensive line. With injuries to Juice Scruggs, Tytus Howard and Kenyon Green, Houston's line may go into the game with three backups along their offensive front. That's not a good recipe for success against any team.
The Ravens were number three in the league a season ago in run defense and recorded 48 sacks on the year. The Ravens have a solid defensive front and no reason to believe they won't be just as good in 2023. This might be the biggest key to this game. If the Texans can protect C.J. Stroud and open some running lanes, Houston will have a shot.
The Texans will have their best offensive lineman on the field in Laremy Tunsil, who also happens to be one of the best in the league, and newcomer Shaq Mason as well. If Howard can go this week, that could be a huge boost too.