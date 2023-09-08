5 Key Matchups in Houston Texans Week 1
Can you believe we finally made it? We have real football on the horizon as the Texans prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon in their season opener. Not much is expected from the Texans this season but fans are hopeful to see improvement from last season.
Houston will have their work cut out for them this week. The Ravens are one of the better teams in the AFC and the Texans are in year one of a rebuild under new head coach, DeMeco Ryans. There are a few key areas and matchups that would be focal points of this game.
If the Texans can win in some of these areas, they can pull off the upset and begin the new season with a huge win. That; however, is far easier said than done but you know the old saying, "any given Sunday". I think the Texans will have a good enough defense to keep them in most games, including this one.
The Texans don't necessarily have to win this game though to help build some confidence within this roster and rookie C.J. Stroud. Just play well, don't get blown out of the game, and be competitive. But if they want to get the upset, here are the key matchups.