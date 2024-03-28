5 Houston Texans WRs they need to draft in April
And slot is just the position they should be looking to upgrade now.
Late round receivers
Xavier Weaver, Colorado
After transferring from USF, Weaver spent his final season with Deion Sanders' Colorado program. He quickly became a favorite of Shedeur Sanders, totaling 908 yards and four TDs on 68 receptions. Weaver was the lone Buffaloe,s player to be invited to the combine where he didn't participate in any on-field drills, instead taking part in team interviews in Indianapolis.
Weaver, who is likely a 6th-7th round draft pick, figures to stick on a practice squad, or the back end of the roster playing mostly special teams. If so, Weaver returned eight punts last year and likely competes for a gunner position.
Anthony Gould, Oregon State
The speedy Gould ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine with a 39.5" vertical jump. Gould became a favorite of then-Beavers QB DJ Uiagalelei, totaling 718 yards and two TDs on 44 catches. As Lance Zierlein mentioned, teams view Gould as a future starting slot receiver. A year or two behind Noah Brown and/or Robert Woods will do him wonders before he takes over the job. After his impressive pre-draft workouts, it seems as if Gould will have some suitors in the backend of the draft.
My pick: Anthony Gould. He has the traits and potential that the Texans are looking for from their future receiver. This is a no-brainer selection.