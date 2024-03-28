5 Houston Texans WRs they need to draft in April
The Houston Texans did not land one of the top receivers in free agency, meaning they'll fill out the position through the draft. They've started doing their homework on some of the best prospects, including Texas' Xavier Worthy and FSU's Keon Coleman. Unfortunately, the speedy Worthy won't be available when they pick in round two. But luckily for them, Coleman is still in play. And slot is just the position they should be looking to upgrade now.
Houston has done a good job finding receivers to help them now and in the future. However, their current slot receivers, Robert Woods and Noah Brown are both free agents after this season. Woods will be 32 years old, and Brown 29 at the conclusion of the season. Giving Stroud another weapon for the foreseeable future to pair with Nico Collins and Tank Dell is a no-brainer.
Nick Caserio started rebuilding their WR room in 2021, drafting Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchison, Nico Collins, and John Metchie. While they've found receivers on the boundary to help Stroud, the slot position has always been streaky. Woods is aging and Brown has never been a phenomenal option. Upgrading the slot position should be the priority, as they already revealed after attempting to acquire Keenan Allen.
At the combine, Demeco Ryans told reporters that the team is looking for "guys who are separators," Ryans told reports at the combine last month. "We are looking for guys who get open, especially when it shows up on third down. It's about third down and being able to convert, and the way you do that is having guys that are savvy enough to get open."