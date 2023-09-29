5 Houston Texans who need to step up in Week 4 against Steelers
Dameon Pierce
It has been a slow start for running back Dameon Pierce in his second season in the NFL. The former fourth round pick had a great rookie season but missed the final three regular season games due to an ankle injury.
He was ready for the start of the 2023 season but hasn't been the same running back this season. Pierce only has 100 rushing yards on the season and the past two games have averaged less than 2.5 yards per carry. The good news is that he did get into the end zone against the Jaguars for his first touchdown of the season.
The Texans are going to want to establish the run in this game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will take some pressure off rookie C.J. Stroud and if they find success early, it can open play action and once again be a way to try and slow down this Steelers' pass rush.
The coaching staff has certainly given Pierce plenty of opportunities to begin the season with double digit carries in each game. That trend needs to continue but it is on Pierce now to do more with those opportunities.