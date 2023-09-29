5 Houston Texans who need to step up in Week 4 against Steelers
Will Anderson Jr.
Another player on the defense who needs to have a big game is third overall pick Will Anderson Jr. as the Texans pass rush needs to get going. Through three games, the Texans have only four sacks which is tied for the fourth fewest to begin the season.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide pass rusher does have one of those sacks but he was drafted to be the leader of this group. It might be tough to ask a rookie to lead but the defense needs a spark and if Will Anderson Jr. can make an impact early, it could open up more opportunities for players like Jonathan Greenard and Jerry Hughes.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have allowed eight sacks this season and there will be chances for the Texans pass rush in this game. If Will Anderson Jr. and the rest of the pass rush can get pressure on Kenny Pickett, it will help a secondary that is also dealing with their fair share of injuries.