5 Houston Texans who need to step up in Week 4 against Steelers
Henry To'oto'o
Another starter who is expected to miss this week is linebacker Denzel Perryman, who is dealing with a hand/wrist injury. He missed last week's game and was not able to practice the first two practices leading up to Week 4.
This means that rookie Henry To'oto'o should be in line for his third career start and will be looking to build off a career game against the Jaguars. In that game, he had a career high in solo tackles (6), total tackles (10) and his first career pass defended.
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense hasn't performed at the level it should with the talent it has. It wouldn't be surprising to see them try to focus on To'oto'o with running back Najee Harris but also Jaylen Warren, who is a fast, change of pace running back.