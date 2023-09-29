5 Houston Texans who need to step up in Week 4 against Steelers
Tank Dell
Tank Dell was the Texans third round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has already had some big games early in his career. After catching three receptions for 34 yards in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, Dell would catch seven passes for 72 yards and secure his first career touchdown in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.
One of the strengths of his game is his speed, which was on full display last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he would have 145 receiving yards on only five receptions, which included a 68-yard reception.
Tank Dell is becoming a big part of this offense and one of the favorite targets for C.J. Stroud. The deep threat in the passing game is important but this week it would be great to see Bobby Slowik utilize Dell on sweeps and screen plays as a way to try and slow down the pass rush of the Steelers when possible.