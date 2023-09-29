5 Houston Texans who need to step up in Week 4 against Steelers
The Houston Texans are looking to win back-to-back games after an impressive win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. This week, they are playing a Pittsburgh Steelers team that built some momentum in recent weeks and will want to keep that trend going.
The challenge for the Texans is they are not going to be anywhere near full strength with a number of starters expected to miss this game based on the injury report. The depth is going to be tested but it does open the door for some players to step up and most of these players in that category are the ones to watch in Week 4.
Austin Deculus
The one player that is probably the biggest unknown at this point is offensive tackle Austin Deculus, who not only is in line for his first career start but would play his first snap on offense in a regular season game.
The Texans are dealing with a number of injuries at offensive tackle with Tytus Howard on injured reserve, Laremy Tunsil set to miss his third straight game and Josh Jones also expected to miss after sitting out the first two practices. The options are limited and this means Austin Deculus is the next man up at left tackle.
It is a tough task for any player making their first career start but it gets even tougher with T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith lined up across from you. C.J. Stroud might not have much time in the pocket in this game and the coaching staff is going to have to scheme something to help Deculus in this game.