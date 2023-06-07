5 Houston Texans players who could lose their jobs to rookies
Scott Quessenberry
After the Houston Texans traded their first second-round pick, their next pick would be 62nd overall with the selection of Juice Scruggs out of Penn State. He would start two years for the Nittany Lions and has experience both at center and guard but on the Texans he should factor into the competition at center right away.
The team's starting center last year was Scott Quessenberry, who was one of the worst starters in the NFL at the position. According to Pro Football Focus, he had a grade of only 36.7 and allowed seven sacks on 990 offensive snaps.
Meanwhile, Juice Scruggs allowed only one sack on 480 pass blocking snaps with Penn State according to Pro Football Focus. The addition of a veteran like Shaq Mason at guard should help the rookie make the transition to the NFL and Scruggs certainly has the talent to step in as a starter over Quessenberry almost immediately.