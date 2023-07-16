5 Houston Texans players that are certified building blocks for the future
- Dalton Schultz will be an impact player on the Texans
- Will Anderson Jr. will only get better over time
- CJ Stroud has star player written all over him
No. 2 Texans certified building block for the future: Will Anderson Jr, DE
It's not often that teams have the chance to pick twice in the top 10 of the draft but the Texans pulled off the feat when they chose C.J. Stroud second overall and then moved several spots to select defensive end Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3. Of course, general manager Nick Caserio and the front office deserve props for being bold and not passing up the chance to land a difference-maker.
Heading into the draft, Houston needed to bolster their pass rush but their defensive front wasn't entirely devoid of talent. Veteran Jerry Hughes showed he still has plenty of football left in him and led the team with nine sacks.
Similarly, Johnathan Greenard, who tallied eight quarterback takedowns in 2021, was hampered by injuries last year but should bounce back next season. Still, Houston knew they needed to give their pass rush a boost and Anderson will provide it. It might not be right away though.
Heading into the 2023 season, Anderson must work on his overall technique and develop a wide repertoire of pass-rush moves but his shouldn't be a cause for concern. After all, edge rushers usually take time to adjust to the pros and often hit the stride in Year 2. Even if Anderson gets off to a slow start in 2023, expect him to get much better as the season progresses.