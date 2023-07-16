5 Houston Texans players that are certified building blocks for the future
- Dalton Schultz will be an impact player on the Texans
- Will Anderson Jr. will only get better over time
- CJ Stroud has star player written all over him
No. 4 Texans certified building block for the future: Dalton Schultz, TE
This year's free agency lacked star power but that doesn't mean there weren't impact players for the grabs. In fact, this was a good offseason to look for a tight end if you were in need of one. Both Mike Gesiki and Dalton Schultz were available. Houston locked up the latter and didn't have to overpay for him because the tight-end market was deflated.
Having signed a one-year contract worth $6.5 million, Schultz will be given a chance to earn a long-term deal from the Texans if he plays the way he did during his five-year stint with the Cowboys. A fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Schultz was scheduled to become a free agent last year and if he had hit the open market, he would've been one of the hottest names available. However, the Cowboys wanted to keep him around, so they slapped him with the franchise tag.
The former Stanford Cardinal ended up hauling in 57 receptions for 577 yards with five touchdowns but he was often the fourth or fifth option on a loaded Dallas offense in 2023, so it's easy to picture him putting up even better numbers for a Texans team that's lacking a bonafide No. 1 receiver.
As a matter of fact, don't be surprised if Schultz becomes rookie C.J. Stroud's top target by the end of the season.