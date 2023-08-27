5 Houston Texans on offense who are destined for the practice squad
Jordan Murray - Tight End
Murray is another of the Texans' undrafted rookie signings. He comes from Hawaii where he had only ten receptions for 70 yards in his final season with Hawaii. He has the skills but is very raw and a project. Still, he's currently listed as the co-second team tight end with Teagan Quitoriano, so it's obvious the team likes what they have in him but unlikely there is room this year on the 53.
Jarrett Patterson - Offensive Guard/Center
Patterson brings versatility to the Texans' offensive line, having shown an ability to play any of the interior positions along the line. He spent his college playing days with Notre Dame, so he's got the ability to play but needs some refinement to his game.
He is a player who could add depth and perhaps battle for a starting role in 2024, depending on how the current projected starting five perform. It's even possible that he could get a look this season, if Juice Scruggs or Kenyon Green struggle to get the job done this season, in 2023.