Toro Times
Fansided

5 Houston Texans on offense who are destined for the practice squad

By Ronnie Eastham

Houston Texans
Houston Texans / Wesley Hitt/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 4
Next

Jordan Murray - Tight End

Murray is another of the Texans' undrafted rookie signings. He comes from Hawaii where he had only ten receptions for 70 yards in his final season with Hawaii. He has the skills but is very raw and a project. Still, he's currently listed as the co-second team tight end with Teagan Quitoriano, so it's obvious the team likes what they have in him but unlikely there is room this year on the 53.

Jarrett Patterson - Offensive Guard/Center

Patterson brings versatility to the Texans' offensive line, having shown an ability to play any of the interior positions along the line. He spent his college playing days with Notre Dame, so he's got the ability to play but needs some refinement to his game.

He is a player who could add depth and perhaps battle for a starting role in 2024, depending on how the current projected starting five perform. It's even possible that he could get a look this season, if Juice Scruggs or Kenyon Green struggle to get the job done this season, in 2023.

More Houston Texans content from Toro Times

feed

Home/Houston Texans News