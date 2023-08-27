5 Houston Texans on offense who are destined for the practice squad
Gerrid Doaks - Running Back
Dameon Pierce has decent size, but he doesn't have Doaks-type size, at 5'11" and 228 pounds, he is the biggest back on the Texans roster, who's not a fullback. He brings a physical and powerful running style that could serve the team well in short-yardage situations.
He has one season with the Texans but didn't get a lot of carries in the preseason, which is why I see him destined for the practice squad. He only has five carries through the first two games, for 20 yards. I do expect him to get more opportunities in the Texans' final game though and depending on his performance, maybe he could force his way onto the 53 as the team's short-yardage specialist.
Jared Wayne - Wide Receiver
Wayne was an undrafted rookie free agent of the Houston Texans this year and at 6'3", 210 pounds brings size to the field. He played his collegiate ball at Pittsburgh, where he was very productive catching 146 receptions, 2,308 yards, and 13 touchdowns for his career.
Wayne is the ideal practice squad candidate because he's not ready for the NFL but has the talent that with some experience and development could become a solid contributor for the Texans in the future.