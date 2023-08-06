5 Houston Texans to keep an eye on in NFL preseason Week 1
- All eyes will be on C.J. Stroud
- Xazavian Valladay has a chance to prove himself
- Jonathan Greenard is ready to bounce back in 2023
Xazavian Valladay
The top two spots at running back are solidified with Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary and it would make sense for both to see limited snaps in this first preseason game. This could open up the chance for Xazavian Valladay to see extended playing time and make a strong case to be the third running back on this roster.
Valladay this past season played at Arizona State and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Texans. He was very productive in his only season at Arizona State with over 1,000 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.
He has good size for a running back that can run between the tackles but is most effective running on the outside. Valladay also is an effective receiver out of the backfield, and this is probably what he has to show the most that gives him the best chance to make the 53-man roster.