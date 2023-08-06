5 Houston Texans to keep an eye on in NFL preseason Week 1
- All eyes will be on C.J. Stroud
- Xazavian Valladay has a chance to prove himself
- Jonathan Greenard is ready to bounce back in 2023
Xavier Hutchinson
One of the stars of training camp to this point has been wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, who has looked to take full command of being that number one wide receiver that this offense needs. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and has shown he is ready to contribute almost immediately.
Over the past two seasons at Iowa State, Hutchinson was very productive with almost 200 receptions, over 2,000 receiving yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns. He has the size at 6'3" and 210 pounds to win on the outside and has shown good speed through the first part of training camp.
Hutchinson has gotten good competition going up against cornerbacks like Derek Stingley Jr. during training camp but this will be a great test against a Patriots secondary that has been one of the better groups in the league the past few seasons.