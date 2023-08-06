5 Houston Texans to keep an eye on in NFL preseason Week 1
- All eyes will be on C.J. Stroud
- Xazavian Valladay has a chance to prove himself
- Jonathan Greenard is ready to bounce back in 2023
C.J. Stroud
Without question, the one player fans should be the most excited to see is C.J. Stroud. He was the second overall pick and with that level of draft capital, the expectations are going to be very high for the former Ohio State Buckeye quarterback.
It remains to be seen at this point who is the starting quarterback as the Texans have yet to announce who the starter is. This first game could be a good indication of who has the lead depending on who takes the field first between Stroud and Davis Mills.
While it will be great to see C.J. Stroud put up big stats, there are likely to be rookie mistakes. The focus for this game should be how Stroud manages the offense, does he make the right read and take what the defense is giving him.