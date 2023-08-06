5 Houston Texans to keep an eye on in NFL preseason Week 1
- All eyes will be on C.J. Stroud
- Xazavian Valladay has a chance to prove himself
- Jonathan Greenard is ready to bounce back in 2023
This might be the most anticipated preseason game in Houston Texans history as it will mark the first game with DeMeco Ryans as head coach, as well as the first NFL game for rookies like Will Anderson Jr. and C.J. Stroud. This past offseason was transformative for this franchise and the hope is that it will set them up for success in the future.
The Houston Texans kick off their preseason slate with a road game against the New England Patriots, which will also be the first game for former Texans' head coach Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator for the Patriots.
Which Houston Texans should fans keep an eye on against the New England Patriots?
When looking ahead to this preseason game, the first one is always tough (especially for a new coaching staff) because it remains to be seen how much playing time players get. Typically, starters play only a few snaps, or some not at all, however, this is a young team and the coaching staff might want to get these younger players as much experience before the regular season.
Let's take a look at five players that fans should watch for in their first preseason game of the season.