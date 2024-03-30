5 Houston Texans DTs they need to draft in April
They don't have their future IDL, with Autry on a two year deal, and Foley on a one year deal.
Early round prospects
T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
Sweat was a force to be reckoned with at Texas, totaling eight TFLs and two sacks. Sweat is a beast in run defense, and his big 6'4 366 frame allows him to bully Guards and get into the backfield with ease. The Texans quickly find their Fatukasi replacement here, and Sweat would be a nice replacement to Fatukasi in 2025. Autry rushing the passer with Sweat getting to the RB would make for a dominant four-man DL. If he's around at 42, there's no question this has to be the pick.
Michael Hall Jr, OSU
Hall had a down season statistically in 2023, totaling 24 tackles, 2 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks. Down from his previous 4.5 sacks and 7.5 TFLs a year prior. Hall has value as both a run stuffer and pass rusher, meaning they can slide him into the starting lineup over Autry or Fatukasi without missing a beat. Hall may not be as refined of a prospect as Sweat is, but with the right coaching, he will be a very good rusher to complement Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson.
My pick: T'Vondre Sweat. Sweat will be an elite rusher for years to come, and with Hunter, Anderson, and Autry rushing the passer, they could value a run stuffer more here.