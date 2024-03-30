5 Houston Texans DTs they need to draft in April
The Houston Texans continue to work to upgrade their DL before April's draft, with their most recent addition being Mario Edwards Jr. They've found their two presumed starters in Denico Autry and Foley Fatukasi. However, they don't have their future IDL, with Autry on a two-year deal, and Foley on a one-year deal. They'll look to the draft to improve the position and find their rusher for the foreseeable future. DT is one of their biggest needs heading into the draft, which means one of their first three draft picks will need to be a DT.
The class is full of tackles, from T'Vondre Sweat to Michael Hall, down to Myles Murphy later in the draft. Houston has started to so work on DTs, bringing in the previously mentioned Michael Hall Jr for a top-30 visit. Houston will continue to meet and work with prospects in the following weeks, but it's safe to say they'll come away from this class with one or two new tackles. Whoever it is, Sweat, Fisk, or Hall, the future will be bright for the Texans' defense, and he'll be a productive starter for many years.
In his most recent full seven-round mock draft, ESPN's Matt Miller projected FSU's fifth-year DT Braden Fiske to be drafted at 42 by the Texans. The 24-year-old prospect had one of his best seasons after transferring from Western Michigan, totaling six sacks, nine TFLs, and 43 tackles. Fish should be an option at 42, but will they value him more than Sweat if he's available, or one of the top WRs?