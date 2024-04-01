5 Houston Texans CBs they need to draft in April
Drafting a player early allows them to be able to plug him into a starting role and have the confidence he can get the job done.
Late round prospects
Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State
Chau doesn't come down with very many INTs, but he does get his hands on the ball quite a bit. He totaled three INTs and 17 pass breakups over his four-year career at Louisville. Chau became the starter just two seasons ago and found success in the Senior Bowl with one INT in the game. Smith-Wade likely doesn't see many defensive snaps early on, but he'll make his money on Special Teams and has a good shot at earning a roster spot there.
Jarvis Brownlee, Louisville
Brownlee is also a Senior Bowl participant and found success during the week to help his draft stock, intercepting a pass by Sam Hartman. A five-year CB, Brownlee transferred to Louisville in 2022 from FSU. In his career, he totaled six INTs and three with Louisville, along with 22 pass breakups and 18 with Louisville. Brownlee will compete for a depth role with CJ Henderson and Jeff Okudah, but his upside should give him the advantage over both. If Brownlee can give Houston valuable reps at both CB and Special Teams, he likely takes a roster spot from one of Henderson or Okudah.
My pick: Jarvis Brownlee. Brownlee has the most upside here and will become a future CB3 in this league. Look for Brownlee to go late day three.