5 Houston Texans CBs they need to draft in April
The Houston Texans remain in play for Xavien Howard as he continues to publicly say he'd like to play there. But coming out of this draft with a CB should be a given no matter what happens with Howard. The CB depth in this draft class is one of the best in recent memory, as you can get a starting CB in rounds 2-3. Nick Caserio and Demeco Ryans are putting all their focus into day two, and that may not be a bad thing. Last year, they found immediate impact players in those rounds in Juice Struggs and Tank Dell.
The Texans have signed plenty of depth CBs this year, however, none of them are true starters. Houston isn't looking to come away from this draft with a late-round CB that will be a serviceable third or fourth option for the next few years. They want somebody they can line up with Derek Stingley Jr for years to come. That likely means they'll take somebody with their first three draft picks.
As mentioned before, the second round is filled with talent. From Max Melton to TJ Tampa, the Texans will have their choice of prospects with their first two draft picks. Demeco Ryans will make his money in round two this year, and while they don't have any glaring holes, they'll be building for the future to replace some of their older veterans. As Steven Nelson is still available, they'll presumably be replacing him for right now, and down the road. Drafting a player early allows them to be able to plug him into a starting role and have the confidence he can get the job done. The question remains, who will said CB be?