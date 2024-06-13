5 forgotten "star" quarterbacks who played for the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
1. Jeff Garcia
If you remembered that Jeff Garcia was signed at the same time as Jake Delhomme, congratulations, you'd do very well at Texans trivia. Houston signed Garcia in 2011 to fill in after Matt Schaub and Matt Leinart went down for the season with injuries. He never saw any action and only stayed on the team for the remainder of the 2011 season.
While he made no real measurable impact on the Texans, his status as a former NFL star is arguably the biggest of all quarterbacks who signed with the team. Far from his glory days, Garcia was a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also nearly won the AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2006, going 5-1 with the Philadelphia Eagles, taking them to the playoffs after starting 5-5. Not only did he turn around the fortunes of the Eagles, but he got them an opening-round win against Eli Manning and the New York Giants.
A late-bloomer, not getting his first full-time starting job in the NFL until he was 29, Garcia proved that age was just a number. He had numerous seasons where he was among the top quarterbacks in the league and was responsible in part for taking three of his teams to the playoffs.
By the time he had gotten to Houston, however, he was 41 and long past his prime. Still, no other quarterback who has signed with the Texans had his level of accolades upon joining the squad.