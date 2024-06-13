5 forgotten "star" quarterbacks who played for the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
2. Matt Leinart
Matt Leinhart is one of the biggest busts of all time. A former Top-10 draft pick, he came to the Arizona Cardinals with one of the greatest resumes ever. He was the best quarterback in the NCAA twice, he won the Manning Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and the Walter Camp Award. That's not all, as he won the Archie Griffin award twice, became a two-time All-American, two-time Pac 10 Player of the Year, and he was a three-time first-team Pac 10.
That's still not all, as he has two National Championships to his name, and a Heisman Trophy win to boot. He had his No. 11 retired by the University of Southern California and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. The man threw 99 touchdowns in his collegiate career and was one of the most efficient passers of his generation.
How he failed in the NFL is something that should be studied by scientists. It was a near impossibility that he could, but he did. He lost his starting job quickly to Kurt Warner, who took the Cardinals and subsequently Leinart to the 2009 Super Bowl against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The following season would be his last, as by the end of 2009 and the start of 2010, Warner would retire and Leinhart would be given the starting job. He'd be cut weeks into the season and would end up on the Texans shortly after his release.
In Houston, he did next to nothing. In two seasons he threw just 13 passes (but completed 10 of them) for a touchdown while earning just a single win to his name. He'd only appear in three games overall, all three in 2011.
A decorated draftee, but a pro who never lived up to the lofty expectations that were placed on him.