5 forgotten "star" quarterbacks who played for the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
5. Rex Grossman
Rex Grossman is a name that many Houston Texans fans have probably forgotten and for good reason. He played in just one game for the Texans, where he went 3-9, for 33 yards and an interception. Grossman didn't even have a full start, he came in for relief of starter and Pro Bowler Matt Schaub, who left the Dec. 6, 2009 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to an injury.
Grossman wouldn't even stay in the entire game, as Schaub returned to throw a touchdown to Andre Johnson to cut the lead the Jaguars had to just five points. The Texans lost that game and the man dubbed "Sexy Rexy" never played another snap for the Texans.
A former first-overall pick, Grossman was a sight to behold for his era. Not because he was some great talent, but because he somehow managed to quarterback the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl in his fourth season. Rexy and his team would end up facing off with Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. During the encounter, Manning dissected the Bears and their vaunted defense. Leaving star player, and the true leader of the team, Brian Urlacher looking lost throughout the encounter.
Grossman would never truly be seen as a starter again and end up fading away into the NFL zeitgeist as nothing more than a Bears' trivia question.