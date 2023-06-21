5 dream scenarios for Houston Texans in 2023
2023 is expected to be a building block for the Houston Texans but they could exceed expectations with these 5 dream scenarios
By Randy Gurzi
1. C.J. Stroud proves he's the Houston Texans franchise QB
When the Houston Texans were on the clock at No. 2 overall, there was a belief they could take Will Levis. Thankfully, that didn't happen and as we saw, Levis ended up not even being a first-round selection.
Instead, the Texans brought in C.J. Stroud who arguably should have been the No. 1 pick. Sure, Bryce Young played at Alabama and had some video game numbers, but he looks tiny on the field. While it's true shorter quarterbacks have had mixed success, the ones that often last are also built with a thick frame — much like Russell Wilson.
Young doesn't have that, but Stroud does. He stands 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, looking the part of an NFL quarterback. On top of that, he proved he can get it done against some of the best in the business.
While at Ohio State, Stroud threw for 8,123 yards with an 85-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio. But it was his final game that really stood out.
Against the Georgia Bulldogs — who have littered the first round of the NFL Draft lately — he threw for 348 yards with four touchdowns and no picks. He even put them in a position to win the game but a missed field goal (after some overly-conservative play-calling) took that chance away from him.
With all that being said, the dream scenario for the Texans is that Stroud comes into the 2023 campaign and proves he's the future. He doesn't have to lead them to a winning record this year or even put up a certain amount of passing yards.
He just needs to show he can be the answer for the next decade, and that will be a huge win for this club.