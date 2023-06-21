5 dream scenarios for Houston Texans in 2023
2023 is expected to be a building block for the Houston Texans but they could exceed expectations with these 5 dream scenarios
By Randy Gurzi
2. Will Anderson wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
Everyone expected the Texans to take a quarterback at No. 2 overall but it wasn't as easy to predict what they would do with their additional pick in Round 1. Houston had the rights to the No. 12 pick as part of the Deshaun Watson trade with the Cleveland Browns.
They sent that pick, as well as No. 33 overall and a first and third-round pick in 2024 to the Arizona Cardinals to move up to No. 3. Once there, they added the top pass rusher in the draft, Will Anderson, Jr. from Alabama.
Anderson was a game-wrecker for the Crimson Tide, recording 58.5 tackles for a loss and 34.5 sacks in three seasons. DeMeco Ryans knows a defense needs someone that can destroy an offensive game plan and that's why he wanted to make this move.
With the 49ers, he had Nick Bosa who could get into the offensive backfield and force the opposing team out of their rhythm. Despite being a rookie, Anderson is expected to do the same thing and this dream scenario is that he not only does that but ends up winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in the process.
It cost a lot to make the move but if Anderson proves to be worth it, the Texans will look brilliant.